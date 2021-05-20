Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
CeraVe
Sa Smoothing Cream 340g
£17.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Superdrug
Non-greasy cream designed to improve skin texture while providing all day hydration with 3 essential ceramides.
Need a few alternatives?
LAPCOS
Aqua Sheet Mask
BUY
$17.00
Amazon
Neutrogena
Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion Sunscreen Spf 50
BUY
$10.99
Target
Olay Regenerist
Whip Light Face Cream Moisturizer, Spf 25, 1.7 Oz
BUY
$40.49
CVS
Olay Regenerist
Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer, 1.7 Oz
BUY
$38.99
CVS
More from CeraVe
CeraVe
Moisturising Lotion
BUY
£15.00
LookFantastic
CeraVe
Facial Moisturising Lotion Spf25
BUY
£13.00
FeelUnique
CeraVe
Facial Moisturising Lotion
BUY
£13.00
FeelUnique
CeraVe
Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum
BUY
£17.00
FeelUnique
More from Skin Care
LAPCOS
Aqua Sheet Mask
BUY
$17.00
Amazon
Neutrogena
Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion Sunscreen Spf 50
BUY
$10.99
Target
Olay Regenerist
Whip Light Face Cream Moisturizer, Spf 25, 1.7 Oz
BUY
$40.49
CVS
Olay Regenerist
Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer, 1.7 Oz
BUY
$38.99
CVS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted