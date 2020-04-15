sloggi

With this bra from the new Symmetry series by sloggi you are bound to feel good. Super light, shiny quality and a perfect fit create a unique wearing comfort and great support. Unpadded bra with doubled cups and v-neckline Broad mesh inserts at neckline Side and back featuring elastic underbust band Little sloggi s flag Delicate, adjustable straps with velvety touch and metal details in new gunmetal-silver Hook-and-eye closure for perfect fit, three times adjustable Lasercut technology creates super modern and sophisticated layering-look Ultra light and shine-through Made from super soft Hyper-Micro-quality featuring silky soft feel and slight shaping effect Finish your look on a sophisticated note and opt for the great briefs to complete the story. The model is wearing the bra in size 34 B