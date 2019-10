Lulu and Georgia

Rymona Hanging Chair

$1017.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulu and Georgia

Give your space a little bohemian flair with this rattan hanging chair, complete with leather-wrapped details. It's got an effortless vibe - just add your favorite throw for a pop of color! 26.77"W x 29.52"D x 44.48"H Arm Height: N/A Materials: Rattan Seat Construction: Rattan Care: Brush with warm water 2-3 times during the Summer season to prevent dirt accumulation on the raw natural rattan frame.