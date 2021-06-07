Rustic Town

Rustic Town Buffalo Leather Toiletry Bag

$31.99

Imported Zipper closure ✅ Handcrafted the Old-Fashioned Way: Ours ultra-stylish ditty bag is made by artisans in Rajasthan, India and treated with old-world tanning techniques, then polished with oil for a glowing finish. ✅ Multiple Compartments for Essentials: With a roomy interior and numerous compartments, this women’s and men’s toiletry bag keeps your shaving, personal hygiene & cosmetic products easily accessible. ✅ Stands Up to Countless Adventures: Why settle for inferior vinyl or plastic toiletry bags that fall apart? Our men’s travel bag has easy-glide YKK zippers and strong stitching, so it can handle heavy use. ✅ Fits in Carry-Ons: Measuring a mere 5" H x 9" L x 4" W, this leather toiletry bag is ideal for the light packer. It’s specially designed to only take up a little space in carry-ons and suitcases. ✅ An Appreciated Gift: Looking for unique Father’s Day or groomsman gifts? Trendy and practical, our toiletry bag will delight frequent travelers as well as people who love to stay organized at home.