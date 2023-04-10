Kristin Decor

Rustic Luxury White Marble Chain

STYLE & DECOR - The latest trend in interior décor, this marble chain link works in all interior design styles, from modern to traditional, including the latest Farmhouse, Nordic, Natural and Rustic Luxury styles. HANDMADE & ALL NATURAL - Individually hand crafted by local artisans in India, this decorative items is made of 100% natural white marble. AFFORDABLE LUXURY - Compared to wooden decorative chain links, this marble option enhances your décor with high end luxury, and has a longer overall length than other brands. VERSITILE - With a size of 13.5" long x 4" wide x 1" thick, it can be laid stretched out over decorative books or displayed in a knot formation. MAKES A GREAT GIFT - Packaged in a recently upgraded quality box, this marble chain link makes a great housewarming, holiday or Christmas gift for the most discerning home decorator. Hand crafted entirely from white marble, our Marble Link Decor Decorative Object adds a touch of modern luxury to your vignettes, shelves, or coffee tables. With its sophisticated design, this piece provides visual interest while also elevating your space.