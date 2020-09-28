Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Self Portrait
Rust Taffeta Midi Dress
$460.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Winslow Dress
$268.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Dress
$2562.60
$922.91
from
Italist
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Long Dress
$1750.00
$1225.00
from
Yoox
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Vera Belted Pintucked Cotton-voile Midi Shirt Dress
$1790.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Self Portrait
Self Portrait
Self Portrait Women's Velvet Ruffle Mini Dress
$202.50
$151.88
from
Amazon
BUY
Self Portrait
Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
£280.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Self Portrait
Ruched Taffeta Midi Dress
£402.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Self Portrait
White Lace Panel Midi Dress
£340.00
from
Self Portrait
BUY
More from Dresses
Reformation
Winslow Dress
$268.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Dress
$2562.60
$922.91
from
Italist
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Long Dress
$1750.00
$1225.00
from
Yoox
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Vera Belted Pintucked Cotton-voile Midi Shirt Dress
$1790.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted