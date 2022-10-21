Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Tory Burch
Runway Ballet Flat
$328.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tory Burch
Need a few alternatives?
Katy Perry Collections
Fiery Orange Flats
BUY
$47.40
$79.00
Nordstrom
Margaux
The Demi Ballet Flat
BUY
$198.00
Zappos
Sarah Flint
Natalie X Gracie Flat
BUY
$495.00
Sarah Flint
Melissa
Aura Chain Flat
BUY
$79.00
Nordstrom
More from Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Georgia Ballet
BUY
$129.00
$298.00
Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Ballet Loafer
BUY
$298.00
Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Crisscross Bubble Jelly
BUY
$159.00
$228.00
Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Striped Jacquard-knit Polo Shirt
BUY
£436.63
Net-A-Porter
More from Flats
Tory Burch
Georgia Ballet
BUY
$129.00
$298.00
Tory Burch
Everlane
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Glove Shoe
BUY
$214.00
Everlane
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith Chunky Penny Loafers
BUY
$96.00
Charles & Keith
Katy Perry Collections
Fiery Orange Flats
BUY
$47.40
$79.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted