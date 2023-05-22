United States
Golden Goose
Running Sole Distressed Leather And Canvas Sneakers
$900.00
At Net-A-Porter
Editors’ Notes Let Golden Goose's statement sneakers breathe new life into your wardrobe. This pair is set on an elevated platform sole that’s splashed with pastel shapes and features signature distressing. A neutral canvas and leather upper balances the playful sole and glittered details. Wear yours with cropped pants to make sure everyone can enjoy them.