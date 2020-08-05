Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Priory
Running Short
C$260.00
C$182.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Priory
Need a few alternatives?
Eloquii
Ruffle Waist Short
$64.95
$19.97
from
Eloquii
BUY
iets frans
Poplin Jogger Short
$39.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Levi's
Pleated Utility Shorts
$69.50
$48.65
from
Levi's
BUY
In'voland
Spaghetti Strap Drawstring Jumpsuit
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Priory
Priory
Clutch Jacket
C$389.00
from
Priory
BUY
Priory
Sleep Shirt Dress
$240.00
from
New Classics Studios
BUY
Priory
Claude Sweatshirt
$275.00
from
Lord & Taylor
BUY
More from Shorts
Eloquii
Ruffle Waist Short
$64.95
$19.97
from
Eloquii
BUY
iets frans
Poplin Jogger Short
$39.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Levi's
Pleated Utility Shorts
$69.50
$48.65
from
Levi's
BUY
In'voland
Spaghetti Strap Drawstring Jumpsuit
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted