WHITIN

Running Shoes Breathable Walking Sneakers

$46.20 $36.96

Buy Now Review It

Rubber and Synthetic sole Open engineered mesh uppers with synthetic overlays offers maximum breathability and structural support. Full-length EVA midsole supplies high-performance cushioning. Internal heel counter provides a locked-in fit and support. Removable foam insole for added underfoot support and comfort. Rubber outsole delivers lasting durability and reliable traction.