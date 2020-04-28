Wrought Studio

Runnels 15″ Desk Lamp

Boasting a pendulum body and a flat saucer metal shade that can be adjusted to moving upward and downward and a sturdy round tubing metal base construction, this contemporary satin energy-efficient LED desk lamp is wonderfully functional. With no internal wiring, you can safely and easily adjust the shade and move the design. Integrated LED fixtures to come complete with the LED arrays already built into the fixture. It is designed to provide a specific color and Lumen output and it does not have typical "bulbs" that can be replaced. Integrated LED fixtures typically last for many years, often a decade or more. It features a flat saucer-shaped shade and an on/off button switch on the in-line cord for even more convenience. Much more than a stylish desk lamp, this LED desk lamp design can transform into your decor to a modern era.