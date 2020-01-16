All in Motion

Why we’re ALL IN:The top part of this jacket features a woven, water-repellent fabric for lightweight wear, accompanied by a knit fabric beneath for a soft and smooth feel made for distraction-free running. Cuffed thumbholes lend structure to keep the sleeves in place and also offer extra coverage over your hands for warmth. A drawstring hood lets you customize the fit, and you can stash your essentials with the help of sleek zippered pockets. ventilating design brings another touch of breathability to accompany a quiet, lightweight run.When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All In Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.