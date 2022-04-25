Mack & Milo

Rumley Area Rug In Navy

$209.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Bring a bit of space to your playroom or child's bedroom with this area rug. Power-loomed from 100% polypropylene, this area rug showcases a playful pattern of colorful planets, stars, and comets on a navy background. A rocket accents the space theme, great for an aspiring astronaut. We love that it has a medium 0.39'' pile height that warms floors and cushions feet while your child plays, rests, or reads. Best of all, it's stain-resistant. We recommend keeping it put with a rug pad.