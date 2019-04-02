Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Steele

Rumi Dress

$229.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Plain weave. Puff sleeves. Floral print. Mini dress cut. Square neckline. Elbow-length sleeves. Covered elastic at bodice. Hidden zip at side. Lined. Shell: 100% cotton. Hand wash. Imported, China. Style #STEEL30057
Featured in 1 story
31 Dreamy Dresses To Consider For Easter
by Maude Standish