MARKILL

Rugged Heavy Duty Protective Cover

$29.99 $16.99

Buy Now Review It

【Compatibility】Specifically designed case only for iPhone 14 model 6.1 inch (New release 2022)/iPhone 13 model 6.1 inch (New release 2021). NOT compatible with any other iPhone model. Please confirm your phone model before purchasing this phone case. 【High Quality and Design】Combining high-quality hard PC inner shell and soft silicone shell, the design of four reinforced corners makes the phone case reach the military level of anti-drop. Easy access to all buttons, controls and ports. The unique design of the appearance. 【Rotating Ring Kickstand】We use a dual-ring design, 360-degree rotating horizontal and vertical support bracket, this foldable stand provides support at various angles. The stand function makes it more convenient for you to browse the websites, watch movies or video chat with friends and family. It also can work with magnetic car holder, it is convenient for you to navigate the route or answers calls when driving. 【Function and Protection】 Anti-drop, anti-shock, anti-scratch. Multi-layer shell with special protection design, suitable for running, mountaineering, camping or other outdoor sports. The edge of the screen is raised by 2mm, and the edge of the camera is raised by 3mm, providing 360-degree protection without dead ends for your mobile phone. 【Easy Installation& Removed】 Please follow the steps below:1.Please peel off the soft silicone skin from each corner, then open the plastic bottom hard and plastic front frame. 2. Place your phone into the plastic bottom and put the frame into place. 3.Please put the silicone skin back and keep the silicone fit the case snugly. 4.Use both vertical and horizontal to free your hands. Multiple support modes. For iPhone 13 Case. For iPhone 14 Case.