Search
Products fromShopClothingSweatshirts
Donni

Rugby Half Zip Pullover

$234.00
At Verishop
Classic and cool, this rugby pullover feels sporty, yet feminine with its relaxed fit and neutral color-blocking. A baroque pearl zipper elevates its look, making it easy to wear almost every day.
Featured in 1 story
“Back-To-School” Fashion For The Grown-Up Office
by Emily Ruane