Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
& Other Stories
Ruffled Off-shoulder Midi Dress
$199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Ruffled Off-shoulder Midi Dress
BUY
$199.00
& Other Stories
Jacquemus
La Robe Bahia Plunge-neck Minidress
BUY
$567.00
$810.00
mytheresa
Louisa Ballou
Helios Dress
BUY
$295.00
$595.00
Louisa Ballou
Mistress Rocks
Black Cutout Mini Dress
BUY
$119.00
House of CB
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Ruffled Off-shoulder Midi Dress
BUY
$199.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Padded-shoulder Cotton T-shirt
BUY
£32.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Satin Shoulder Bag
BUY
£55.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Satin Shoulder Bag
BUY
$79.00
& Other Stories
More from Dresses
Nensi Dojaka x Calvin Klein
Silk Mini Dress
BUY
$300.00
Calvin Klein
By Anthropologie
Puff-sleeve Off-the-shoulder Drop-waist Sheer Midi Dres
BUY
$158.00
Anthropologie
& Other Stories
Ruffled Off-shoulder Midi Dress
BUY
$199.00
& Other Stories
Skims
Soft Lounge Deep Plunge Halter Dress
BUY
$84.00
Skims
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted