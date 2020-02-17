Wavely

Ruffled Off Shoulder High Waist Swimsuit

$23.99

Lace Up closure Comfy Plus Size Swimwear: Our womens plus size swimsuit, designed with adjustable removable shoulder straps, comfortable cup style, built in removable soft padding bra, without underwire, provide good shape and necessary support. Sexy Off The Shoulder Ruffled Bikini Top: Highlight with fashion tiered falbala , very romantic and flattering, create effortlessly chic french style, endow you special feeling about confidence, beauty and joy in vacation, honeymoon, beach trip, pool party and various water activities. High Waisted Tummy Control Bikini Bottom: Unique aesthetic design with strategic front ruched design provide tummy control to create a slimming effect. This bikini set definitely fits well with beach! Material: Our womens plus size bathing suits are made of high quality professional swimwear fabric, 85% Polyester+15% Elastane, stretchy and durable, soft smooth fabric, breathable and quick dry offer maximum comfort, perfectly shaping a woman's sexy body. Plus Size: We have prepared 3 plus size bikini for you: 16 plus, 18 plus, 20 plus. Please refer to our detailed size chart before purchase. Wavely’s patterns naturally combines elements such as flounce, tropical leaves, retro floral very gorgeous, with lace up detail make it sexy and charming, goes well well with the design, provide tummy control and slimming effect. Perfect choice for your hot spring, tropical vacation, pool party and beach party. etc Size Measurement: L(US 12-14): Bust 38.5-40" , Waist 30.5-32" , Hip 41-42.5" XL(US 16): Bust 41.5" , Waist 33.5" , Hip 44" US 16W: Bust 44" , Waist 37" , Hip 46" US 18W: Bust 46" , Waist 39" , Hip 48" US 20W: Bust 48" , Waist 41" , Hip 50" Wavely is a global brand specializing in large size swimwear for chubby girls and young moms. From Wavely you'll see the latest and cool design of the season , of course, the most important point is you will find the most suitable size swimsuit for you. Our independent designer struggled for years to design the perfect swim suits for the curvy shape bod