English Factory

Ruffled Neck Midi Dress

$100.00 $80.00

Buy Now Review It

Crisp in cotton poplin and featuring a romantic ruffle and tiered silhouette, this ENGLISH FACTORY dress is a midi that is both breezy and charming—and a great pick for rounding out your warm-weather wardrobe. Statement sandals and sporty sneakers both go well with this versatile style.