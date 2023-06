Magda Butrym

Ruffled Halterneck Jersey Bodysuit

$1369.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

product details This bodysuit from Magda Butrym is adorned with brand-signature sculptural rosettes and ruffled trims. Made from jersey, it has a halter neckline and a cutout detail. Care instructions: hand wash Material: 8% elastane, 92% viscose Made in Poland Item number: P00756583