ELDORADO THE STUDIO

Ruffle Cushion

£78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glassette

Ruffle Cushion in Pale Yellow Hand-dyed with pure plant extracts, this cushion is an all-seasons complement to your home, introducing textures and colours inspired by nature. An ethically sourced duck down cushion pad is included - plump it up every now and then! Colour variations can occur, adding to the beauty of the process.