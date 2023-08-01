J. Crew

Ruched V-neck One-piece

Size & Fit Full-coverage bottom. Low-cut leg. High-rise back. Overall fit based on 283 customer reviews: true to size Coverage scale Streamlined, supportive and great for swimming. Product Details We re-imagined every single suit in our swim collection using over 60 percent recycled materials to help keep waste out of oceans and landfills. Everything is more flattering with a bit of ruching. Especially this one-piece suit that's crafted from a special fabric that incorporates recycled nylon. Plus, its lining is made with a recycled polyester that is crafted from recycled plastic bottles, yarns and fabric scraps. Full-coverage bottom. Low-cut leg. High-rise back. Removable padding. 82% recycled nylon/18% elastane. 92% polyester/8% elastane Repreve® lining. Built-in UPF 50 sun protection (recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation as an effective UV protectant, in addition to SPF). Our swimsuits are machine washable, but we recommend hand washing, as it helps keep the fabric and shape of the suit looking newer, longer. Import. Item BC116.