After sitting on the Ruby Glow Dusk Sitting Vibrator, you’ll never want to get up again! This is a grinding vibrator. Not familiar with that type? It’s designed for you to sit on and ride, no penetration needed. It’s more like a sex machine than your typical rabbit or G-Spot vibe. The Ruby Glow Dusk is carefully contoured to fit your body. A ribbed clitoral stimulator in the front presses directly against your love nub. The dip in the middle fits you just right, while the round mound in the rear can be used on your vagina. It combines enjoyable comfort with toe-curling stimulation for mind-blowing riding and grinding. There are 2 different vibrating motors – one located in the clit stimulator and a second in the round vaginal mound. The motors use low-pitched throbbing vibrations pressed directly against your sweet spots. You can feel the waves of powerful vibrations work their way deep into your body to tickle & tease your inner nerves. There are 10 different vibration modes, including multiple speeds and patterns, for you to try out. The speeds deliver steady, focused power to help get you off quickly. The patterns use pulsating and escalating waves of vibrations for a pleasure-packed rollercoaster ride. The patterns draw out your fun for edging play as well as more intense ‘gasms. Each motor is controlled independently, so you can mix and match settings. There are 100 possible pleasure combinations, enough to keep you busy for many nights to come! Use & Care The Rocks-Off Ruby Glow Dusk Grinder measures 6.75 by 2.25 by 2.4 inches. It’s made from silicone, which makes it compatible with water-based lubes only. The are two small power buttons located on the front of the ribbed clitoral stimulator. One controls the clitoral vibrator, while the other operates the motor in the vaginal mound. Hold the button for 3 seconds to turn off the privacy/travel lock. Then quick press the button to turn the vibrations on and change modes. The vibe uses 2 AAA batteries, which are included for your convenience. When you’re finished, hold the buttons down for 3 seconds to turn it off. Spray the vibe with sex toy cleaner and wipe it down, so it’s ready for next time.