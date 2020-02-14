Moonrise Crystals

Ruby

$21.75

Spiritual: Ruby kindles in us an intense desire to live our lives fully alive! It encourages us to be more spontaneous, curious, brave and willing to follow our bliss wherever it may lead. Ruby is an essentially positive and life-affirming stone, and thus has no patience for self-destructive behaviors or victim-mentality. Ruby protects against negative energy and encourages us to either transform or let go of anything that does not make us happy or help us grow. Ruby infuses spiritual energy into our everyday lives, and can show us how to live from a spiritual place without needing to retreat from the wider world. Ruby is incredible talisman for manifestation, teaching us how to transform our thoughts and desires, into physical reality. Ruby is attuned to the Root and Heart Chakras and linked to the astrological signs of Cancer, Leo, Scorpio and Sagittarius. It is connected to the elements of Earth and vibrates to the number 3.