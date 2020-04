trenas

Rubber Medicine Ball Pro

New rubber medicine ball with great grip. Sturdy and with maximum grip. High grade & attractive finishing. Washable and sanitizable. Durable rubber. Bouncy, for lots of different kinds of sports. Inflatable with ball valve. PRO model range of use: Schools, sports facilities, clubs, Studios, high performance centres, athletic clubs, Athletics sports, Throwing clubs. TRENAS rubber medicine ball PRO is available with 1 kg, 1.5 kg, 2 kg, 3 kg, 4 kg and 5 kg.