An olfactive ode to Rrose Sélavy (a pun of Eros, C’est la Vie), the feminine alter ego of the author, artist and provocateur Marcel Duchamp, this fresh rose fragrance is as playful as its muse. Petals of Centifolia roses sparkle with peony and Sicilian lemon, all above a seductive base of spring musks and cashmere woods.