Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Steve Madden
Royce Bootie
$149.94
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A lugged platform sole extends the utilitarian vibe of a lace-up bootie with plenty of attitude.
Featured in 1 story
16 Platform Boots To Give You Some Extra Inches
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Suede And Leather High Heel Ankle Boot
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Matisse
Vegan Stormy Platform Boot
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Platform Boots
$49.95
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Kenneth Cole
Otto Polished-leather Lug-sole Bootie
$225.00
from
Kenneth Cole
BUY
More from Steve Madden
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Kandi Mules
$79.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Crew Lug-sole Loafers
$89.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Women's Catia Wedge Sandal
$79.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted