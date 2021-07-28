Magic Linen

Royal Toscana Linen Dress

$84.00

Buy Now Review It

At Magic Linen

Sleeveless linen dress TOSCANA has become an overnight sensation after it was spotted on Meghan Markle. This dress is designed to have a relaxed, loose fit and features an asymmetrical high-low hem, two side pockets, and a coconut button closure on the back. Breathable, lightweight, and effortlessly stylish, it’s destined to become your wardrobe staple. Available in white, light pink, and this season comes in black & gray melange too. Please use our sizing guide, and if unsure, go for the smaller size - Toscana dresses run large. Please note that due to the many variations in monitors and browsers, actual colors may vary.