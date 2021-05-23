Imperia Caviar

Ossetra has long been hailed as one of the most coveted varieties of caviar since it was originally found in the Caspian Sea. Ossetra sturgeon fishlings (otherwise known as the Acipenser Guldenstadtii) have since been relocated to aquaculture farms where they’re now sustainably raised and farmed. These delightfully firm roe are best known for their nutty flavor and dark color—ranging from black to dark grey with flecks of gold and jade. The pleasing pop and rich, bold sea flavors hold up beautifully to a variety of foods, including heavy creams, sauces, and meat dishes. This culinary versatility gives it universal appeal and makes it one of the most popular caviars in the world today. Flavor: Nutty and briny with firm beads Size: Large Most Common Color: Black to dark grey with hints of jade Species: Acipenser Guldenstadtii Common Name: Ossetra Sturgeon Shelf Life: Freshly packed per order. Unopened, 3 weeks refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 48 hours. For best taste consume within 1 week of purchase. Shipping: Perishable – ships Overnight with Stay-Fresh™ packing - Free shipping on any orders from $300