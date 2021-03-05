UOMA Beauty

Royal Heir-itage Color Palette

$44.00

Queen, accept your crown - our exquisitely crafted, and highly pigmented color palette from our Limited Edition Black Magic Coming 2 America collection. Named for ten magnificent kingdoms of ancient Africa, journey through a collection of the most pigmented matte colors, otherworldly sparkle textures and vibrant metallic finishes. Our best-selling Black Magic formula delivers lavish textures which transform into ultra-thin yet full-colored swatches for a long-lasting and water-resistant finish.