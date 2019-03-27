Description
Royal Blue Satin-Lined Headband is lined in black satin to prevent friction between the cotton fabric and your fragile hair strands. The headband Can be worn on the back of the head for a pineapple type style or width can be adjusted for a more traditional headband look. Perfect Wear to your next spin class or wear it casually to class with a high bun! The head wrap headband is wide in width and can be adjusting by folding it in on itself. The headband features an elastic band in the back to accommodate various head sizes.
One Size Fits Most
Headband Width = 7.5 inches (width can be adjusted by folding)
Elastic Band Width = 2 inches
Imported: Ghana
Materials: 100% Dutch Wax Cotton / Satin
Color(s): Royal Blue