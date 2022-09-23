United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
J. Crew
Roxie Zip-back Ankle Boots In Calf Hair
$278.00$139.50
At J. Crew
Product Details She's back! Say hello (again) to Roxie, our customer-favorite, low-heel ankle boot—updated with a sleek center seam, in supersoft leather. Bonus: A zipper at the back makes for easy on-off and extra style points. Plus, this one is made with luxe Italian calf hair. This leather was sourced from a tannery that's certified by the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Calf-hair upper. Leather lining. Man-made outsole. Import. Online only. Item BJ873.