Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Wallets
H&M x Moschino
Round Wallet
$34.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Featured in 1 story
Shop Every Piece From H&M's Moschino Collaboration
by
Shanon Lee
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Coach X Peanuts
Sac
$373.32
from
Colette
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Saffiano Leather Card Holder
$249.99
$227.00
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Saint Laurent
Paris Studded Credit Card Case In Black
$295.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Volo Design
Black Hair Leather Coin Purse
$25.00
from
Etsy
BUY
More from H&M x Moschino
DETAILS
H&M x Moschino
Mesh Scarf
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Moschino
Sequined Pants
$119.00
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Moschino
Loose Fit Denim Shorts
$69.98
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Moschino
Joggers With Appliqué
$79.98
from
H&M
BUY
More from Wallets
DETAILS
Dagne Dover
Accordion Travel Wallet
$75.00
$55.00
from
Dagne Dover
BUY
DETAILS
Oliver Bonas
Extra Small Makeup Bag
$12.00
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
DETAILS
Beklina
1980’s Sneaker Pouch
$45.00
from
Beklina
BUY
DETAILS
Kalmore
Classic Billfold
$13.99
$12.59
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Designers
Fashion
Kara Ross Is No Longer On The CFDA Board — & Tom Ford Announces N...
The Council of Fashion Designers of America is slowly making changes following the appointment of Tom Ford as chairman, and this week marks another step
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Stockholm Fashion Week May Be Cancelled, But These Swedish Brands...
It's been over a month since the Swedish Fashion Council temporarily called it quits on Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), noting the lack of sustainability as
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The CFDA Is Championing Diversity After The Drama Surrounding Kar...
As New York Fashion Week gears up for its spring 2020 offering, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is calling for designers to cast diverse
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted