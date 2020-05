Gaetano Pesce

Round Tray

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coming Soon

These vibrant resin trays feature a fluid circular form and an oversized dot in the center. Perfect catchall for your keys and other pocket essentials. Handmade in Italy, embossed with "Fish Design Serie 2019" and "Gaetano Pesce." Approx. 1.5" H x 12.5" DIA