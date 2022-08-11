Chan Luu

Round Pecan Placemat, Set Of 2

$55.00 $44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 68484005; Color Code: 041 After finding success in the world of jewelry, Chan Luu has now expanded into home - crafting pieces with thoughtful details and beautiful materials to complement the simple joy of intimate gatherings around the table. Set of two Cotton Machine wash Imported Dimensions 15" diameter Chan Luu In 1996, Vietnamese-born designer Chan Luu founded her eponymous brand of designs; born of a well-traveled eye, they reflected a love for natural, refined silhouettes.