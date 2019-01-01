Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
Jacquie Aiche

Round Marquise Round Pink Tourmaline Crystal Earring

$1190.00
At Jacquie Aiche
ROUND MARQUISE ROUND DIAMOND DROP AMETHYST CRYSTAL EARRING. Expected Shipping (8 Business Days) Handmade in USA Available in 14k Yellow, Rose or White Gold Sold individually
Featured in 1 story
Not Your Grandma's Birthstone Jewelry
by Bobby Schuessler