Drew Barrymore Flower Home

Round Mango Wood Wall Shelf

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The Round Mango Wood Wall Shelf by Drew Barrymore Flower Home will breathe new life into your living space. Its mango wood construction and warm natural finish couples with its two-shelf design to create an eclectic, boho-inspired look that allows you to display your favorite things in style. Two hooks situated on the back make for easy hanging and ensure a seamless look. Whether your hallway needs a pop of personality or your living area is short on substance, this shelf is your solution.