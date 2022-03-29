Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
H&M Home
Round Jute Rug
£24.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M Home
Round jute rug
Need a few alternatives?
Homesick
Aries Candle
BUY
$34.00
Homesick
Emily Marlin
Terrazzo Pot In Rainbow
BUY
£20.00
Trouva
Anthropologie
Yuma Pot
BUY
£56.00
Anthropolgie
JoceeCeramics
Medium Red And Pink Checkered Planter
BUY
£42.10
Etsy
More from H&M Home
H&M Home
Ceramic Candlestick
BUY
£12.99
H&M Home
H&M Home
Cotton Storage Basket
BUY
£19.99
H&M Home
H&M Home
Bubbled Plant Pot
BUY
£17.99
H&M Home
H&M Home
Stoneware Vase
BUY
£19.99
H&M Home
More from Décor
Homesick
Aries Candle
BUY
$34.00
Homesick
Emily Marlin
Terrazzo Pot In Rainbow
BUY
£20.00
Trouva
Anthropologie
Yuma Pot
BUY
£56.00
Anthropolgie
JoceeCeramics
Medium Red And Pink Checkered Planter
BUY
£42.10
Etsy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted