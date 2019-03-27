Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Zara
Round Heeled Leather Sandals
$89.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Red leather heeled sandals. Strap upper. Wood-look rounded heels. Buckled ankle strap.Heel height: 2.3 inches (5.8 cm)
Featured in 1 story
These Sculptural Heels Are A Work Of Art
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Topshop
Nashville Strappy Sandals
$80.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Coach
Thompson Heel
$195.00
from
Coach
BUY
DETAILS
Intentionally Blank
Scamp Red Patent
$172.00
from
Intentionally Blank
BUY
DETAILS
By Far
Carrie Leather Slingback Sandals
$385.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Zara
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Jeans In Laguna Blue
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Reike Nen
Odd Pair Sandals
$338.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted