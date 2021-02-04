Kate and Laurel

Round Decorative Modern Wood Frame Wall Mirror

$126.41

With an outside frame diameter of a demure 22 inches, the sleek round shape and size of this version of the Hutton Mirror is a beautiful addition to that area of wall space that could use a touch of charm An artistic display on its own, this mirror will be a fetching part of any home decorating scheme. The modern shape and the deep inset of the glass surrounded by the warm finish of the frame gives off even more light and depth Two hangers come installed on the back and are elbow D-Ring type with a wire in between them, which will keep the mirror flat and secure against a wall The Scandinavian-like style of this modern design gives this mirror a gorgeous chic feel - a look that goes with and complements most home decor An attractively framed mirror is the affordable way to decorate your wall while bringing light and space into a room With the round shape, light natural finish and Scandinavian aesthetic of the Kate and Laurel - Hutton Mirror, function never looked so fashionable. This mirror is a great way to open up space and bring lightness to any room as well as a fantastic way to add style and finesse. This smaller version of the Hutton mirror is sure to fit in with your best look, creating an eye-catching display of pure inspiration. The shape will be a great way to break up the straight lines of a gallery display or just the right size for a smaller wall space. Hang directly above a sink, making it just perfect as a simple vanity. The outside diameter of this round mirror is 22 inches x 2.0 inches deep. Two hangers come installed on the back and are elbow D-Ring type with a wire in between them, which will keep the mirror flat and secure.