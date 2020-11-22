Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Nordstrom Rack
Round Cz Stud Earrings
$9.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Round CZ Stud Earrings
More from Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Brushed Colorblock Throw
$24.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Nordstrom Rack
Missy Belted Wool Blend Trench Coat
$279.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Nordstrom Rack
Lillean Cashmere Sweater
$398.00
$169.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Nordstrom Rack
Diamond Shag King Bedspread
$89.97
$50.61
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted