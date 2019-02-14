Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorBed & Bath
Urban Outfitters

Round Crochet Trim Bath Mat

$29.00
At Urban Outfitters
Round bath mat in a super-soft, plush cotton terry with feminine crochet trim running all the way around edges. Complete with non-slip backing.
Featured in 1 story
How To Decorate Your Space Using Colorstrology
by Elizabeth Buxton