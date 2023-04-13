Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
Kenneth Jay Lane
Round 18k Goldplated Link Bracelet
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Need a few alternatives?
Grecmuse
Irregular Pearl Shell Bracelet
BUY
$48.77
Etsy
Éliou
Nuessle 14k-gold-filled Glass & Ceramic Beaded Bracelet
BUY
$288.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Bracha
Rolly Bracelet
BUY
$40.00
Revolve
J.Crew
Hinge Cuff Bracelet
BUY
$49.50
J.Crew
More from Kenneth Jay Lane
Kenneth Jay Lane
Gold-tone Crystal Clip Earrings
BUY
£60.00
£101.00
The Outnet
Kenneth Jay Lane
14k Polished Gold Crystal Double Hoop Post Earrings
BUY
$115.00
Shopbop
Kenneth Jay Lane
Kenneth Jay Lane Gold Post Hoop Earrings
BUY
$60.00
Shopbop
Kenneth Jay Lane
Gold-tone Bracelet
BUY
£130.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Bracelets
Grecmuse
Irregular Pearl Shell Bracelet
BUY
$48.77
Etsy
Éliou
Nuessle 14k-gold-filled Glass & Ceramic Beaded Bracelet
BUY
$288.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Bracha
Rolly Bracelet
BUY
$40.00
Revolve
J.Crew
Hinge Cuff Bracelet
BUY
$49.50
J.Crew
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted