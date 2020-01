Sephora Collection

Rough Patch Pumice Stone Pedi Tool

An exfoliating skin care tool that removes rough patches for baby soft skin. What it does:For beautiful skin, this must-have tool whisks away dead cells from the elbows and feet. With an ergonomic handle, it can be used wet or dry to exfoliate for lasting results.What else you need to know:This product is not tested on animals.