L'Oreal Paris

Rouge Signature Lip Stain

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Introducing New Rouge Signature Parisian Sunset: 8 new shades inspired by the sunset of Paris with delicate pink hues, twilight purples, and coral nude lipstick shades. Lightweight matte colored ink that delivers a stain-like feel with the color impact of a matte liquid lipstick. High pigment, matte finish, and lasting wear. Less texture* more color: Sign your lips with statement shades. Rouge Signature is a lightweight matte colored ink that delivers intense pigment loads with a weightless, bare-lip sensation. This ultra-comfortable liquid matte colored ink provides lasting matte color and gives lips luminous color finish. The no makeup feel of a stain combined with the color impact of a liquid lipstick. Find your signature shade from our captivating 20-shade range of beautiful reds, corals and pinks that mimic the colors of twilight or in our bold range of original statement shades. Use with our precision applicator to shape and lines lips for a precise and perfectly applied lip. *Vs. Colour Riche Original Lipstick.Sign your lips with statement shades inspired by the golden hour of Paris: Delicate Pink hues, Twilight Purples, and Coral Nude Lipstick shadesApply starting in the center of your upper lip. Work from the center to outer edges of your lips, following the contour of your mouth. Then glide across the bottom lip and fill in. To take off, use an oil-based makeup remover or our waterproof Micellar Water for best results.