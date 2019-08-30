YSL

Rouge Pur Couture Ysl X Zoe Kravitz

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At YSL

Discover Zoë Kravitz’s personal collection of the iconic YSL lipstick, Rouge Pur Couture. Her handpicked shades come in three reds and three nudes, with three unique finishes; satin, matte, and shimmer. Named and inspired by her loved ones, Zoë brings her own strong identity to the pure and powerful, highly pigmented lipstick. Inspired by her favorite Saint Laurent bag and her signature Black Opium bottle Zoë designed a one of a kind lipstick case fully decked out in glittery lacquer and embellished with a matte black signature YSL logo.