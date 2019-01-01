Keywords
longwear matte ultra-full high-pigmented color
Type
Lipstick
What it is
The first super-slim square couture lipstick that provides our most luxurious, ultra-full and longwear matte color yet, in couture inspired shades developed for every skin tone by creative director Tom Pecheux.
What it does
The ultimate matte lipstick, Rouge Pur Couture “The Slim” saturates lips with ultra-rich, high-pigmented matte color that feels weightless and incredibly comfortable on the lips. The non-drying, creamy formula glides on effortlessly and stays put all day so you don’t ever have to worry about bleeding, cracking or reapplying. The couture slim square bullet design, inspired by the iconic designs of the Yves Saint Laurent Couture House, allows you to achieve a neat, clean and beautiful result in just a few swipes.