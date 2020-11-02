Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
YSL Beauty
Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Lipstick
£30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At YSL Beauty
Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Lipstick
Need a few alternatives?
MAC Cosmetics
Surefire Hit Mini Lipstick X 12 Vault
$74.50
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Honest Beauty
Lip Crayon-demi-matte
$12.99
$8.26
from
Amazon
BUY
MAC Cosmetics
Matte Lipstick
$19.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Maybelline
Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
£7.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from YSL Beauty
YSL Beauty
All Hours Liquid Foundation Spf 20
£36.00
from
YSL Beauty
BUY
YSL Beauty
Pure Shots Night Reboot Serum
£59.00
from
YSL Beauty
BUY
YSL Beauty
Dessin Du Regard Pencil And Blending Tip
£22.00
from
YSL Beauty
BUY
YSL Beauty
Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen
£27.00
from
YSL Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
promoted
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Micro-stroking Detailing Brow Pen
$22.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Lip Stain
$18.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Urban Decay
Lash Freak Mascara
$25.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Benefit Cosmetics
Brow Microfilling Eyebrow Pen
$25.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted