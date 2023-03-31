Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Dior
Rouge Dior Vernis Rouge Cinema
£22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora UK
Need a few alternatives?
Morgan Taylor
Morgan Taylor Summer Clueless Collection Nail Lacquer,
BUY
£11.39
Amazon
Rimmel
Long Lasting Gel Nail Polish 091 Nailed It
BUY
£5.26
Amazon
OPI
Leaf By Example
BUY
£17.50
OPI
Essie
Mademoiselle Sheer Pink Nail Polish
BUY
£8.99
Boots
More from Dior
Dior
Rouge Dior Vernis Rouge Cinema
BUY
£22.00
Sephora UK
Dior
Dior Forever
BUY
$55.00
Dior
Dior
Creme Abricot Nail Creme
BUY
$30.00
Dior
Dior
Miss Dior Eau De Parfum
BUY
£126.00
Dior
More from Nails
Morgan Taylor
Morgan Taylor Summer Clueless Collection Nail Lacquer,
BUY
£11.39
Amazon
Dior
Rouge Dior Vernis Rouge Cinema
BUY
£22.00
Sephora UK
Rimmel
Long Lasting Gel Nail Polish 091 Nailed It
BUY
£5.26
Amazon
OPI
Leaf By Example
BUY
£17.50
OPI
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted