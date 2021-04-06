megababe

Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant

$14.00

Details Anti-perspirant, no matter the brand, uses aluminum to block sweat ducts from producing sweat. Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant by Megababe works differently. Made with a blend of natural ingredients, including sage and green tea, it helps prevent odor-causing bacteria from forming on the skin. Formulated without baking soda, Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant is invisible, alcohol-free & paraben-free. And the fresh, rosy scent will have you sniffing your pits all day long!